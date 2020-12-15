Broker News

December 15, 2020

VEA – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Viva Energy will participate in an interim refinery production payment program provided by the Commonwealth government.

While the specifics of a longer-term commitment are yet to be fleshed out, Credit Suisse assumes the Geelong refinery remains open and incorporates an ongoing subsidy into its forecasts.

The broker retains a Neutral rating and raises the target to $2.03 from $1.78.

Sector: Energy.

Target price is $2.03.Current Price is $2.05. Difference: ($0.02) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If VEA meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately -1% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

AGL – UBS rates the stock as Sell

PSQ – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

OML – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

APE – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

JBH – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

MHJ – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform