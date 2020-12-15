VEA – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

Viva Energy will participate in an interim refinery production payment program provided by the Commonwealth government.

While the specifics of a longer-term commitment are yet to be fleshed out, Credit Suisse assumes the Geelong refinery remains open and incorporates an ongoing subsidy into its forecasts.

The broker retains a Neutral rating and raises the target to $2.03 from $1.78.

Sector: Energy.

Target price is $2.03.Current Price is $2.05. Difference: ($0.02) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If VEA meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately -1% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).