Broker News

December 15, 2020

AGL – UBS rates the stock as Sell

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

UBS downgrades AGL Energy to Sell from Neutral with the target falling to $12.25 from $15.60.

The downgrade is driven by margin pressure materially reducing the broker’s wholesale electricity price forecast.

The push towards renewables coupled with the fact that about 90% of AGL Energy’s electricity generation comes from coal, the broker believes AGL’s earnings will decline by -12% (compounded annual growth rate) over FY21-24.

Sector: Utilities.

 

Target price is $12.25.Current Price is $13.51. Difference: ($1.26) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If AGL meets the UBS target it will return approximately -10% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

PSQ – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

VEA – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

OML – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

APE – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

JBH – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

MHJ – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform