Morning report: US sharemarkets were mixed on Friday

The outlook for additional fiscal stimulus remained uncertain. The suspension of indoor dining in New York City dampened sentiment, even as a key US Food and Drug Administration advisory panel recommended the approval of Pfizer (-1.5%) and BioNTech’s (-1.7%) COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use. Qualcomm shares slumped 7.4% following reports that Apple has started building its own cellular modem for future devices. Tesla shares fell 2.7% after a downgrade by broker Jefferies. But Walt Disney shares surged 13.6% after announcing a new streaming lineup. The Dow Jones index closed up by 47 points or 0.2%. But the S&P 500 index ended lower by 0.1% and the Nasdaq index fell by 28 points or 0.2%. Over the week, the Dow fell 0.6%; S&P 500 lost 1%; and the Nasdaq dropped 0.7%.