Broker News

December 14, 2020

JBH – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Credit Suisse rates the stock as Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral, believing the market is too bearish regarding expenditure on the household goods sector. A permanent shift to working from home should provide a step change, in the broker’s view.

On the basis of 30% of the Australian workforce working from home two days a week, the broker calculates a 4ppts direct and 3ppts indirect increase in furniture and electrical goods consumption.

As JB Hi-Fi has a near debt-free balance sheet amid surplus franking credits, capital management is considered likely in FY21. Credit Suisse upgrades to Outperform from Neutral and raises the target to $53.02 from $50.62.

Sector: Retailing.

Target price is $53.02.Current Price is $44.02. Difference: $9.00 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If JBH meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 17% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

OML – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

APE – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

MHJ – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

WHC – UBS rates the stock as Buy

PPT – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral

PPT – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral