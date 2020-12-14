Australia…One Hour In…ASX up 18 points

ASX200 up 18 points (0.3%) to 6660.
- Afterpay (+4%); look at the chart !!!
- Altium (-1%); will sell its “Tasking” software assets to European private equity firm FSN Capital for US$110m.
- AP Eagers (+4%); will sell its Daimler truck business to Velocity Vehicle Group for $108m.
- Cimic (-0.9%); said its directors approved a further buy back of up to 10% of Cimic’s ordinary shares over the 12 months beginning Dec 29.
- IAG (+0.6%) / QBE (-0.4%) / SUN (+0.3%) ; big storms hitting Australia’s east coast…….
- IOOF (+0.9%)/ NAB (+0.6%); the ACCC will not oppose IOOF’s acquisition of MLC Wealth Management, owned by NAB.
- Pilbara Minerals (TH); announced a $240m capital raising to buy Altura Lithium Project.
- Treasury Wines (+0.3%); a complete set of 64 bottles of Grange (ranging from 1951 to 2015) has just sold for $430,000.
………and for those wishing 2020 would hurry up and finish………….