Next Week At A Glance

Breaking news: The University of Queensland and partner CSL ((CSL)) have abandoned their phase 2/3 vaccine trials due to patients returning false positives for HIV.

The US FDA has approved Pfizer’s vaccine for emergency use.

***

The Fed meets next week. No policy change is on the cards but no doubt Jerome Powell will use the opportunity to put a rocket up Congress with regard fiscal stimulus.

The US will see numbers for November retail sales, industrial production and housing starts, and December housing sentiment and Empire State and Philly Fed activity indices.

China will report November retail sales, industrial production and fixed asset investment.

New Zealand will release its September quarter GDP result.

Australia will see November jobs numbers.

The quarterly S&P/ASX index changes announced today will become effective next Friday.

Thursday will see the expiry of all December quarter ASX derivatives.

ANZ Bank ((ANZ)) and National Bank ((NAB)) hold their AGMs, as do Elders ((ELD)), Incitec Pivot ((IPL)) and Nufarm ((NUF)).

Airports Sydney ((SYD)) and Auckland International ((AIA)) report their latest traffic stats.