Australia…One Hour In…ASX down 22 points

ASX200 down 22 points (0.3%) to 6653.
The Washington Post has reported that Plastic Surgeons say business is up by more than 200% because clients don’t like how they look on Zoom……..
- APE Eagers (+7.3%); expects FY20 profit of $195m-$205m vs $100m in 2019.
- Coal; NHC +4% WHC +5.5% The Chinese domestic coal price continues to go through the roof. The Chinese may be threatening to stop buying lots of things but the reality is they need our coal.
- CSL (-2.8%); said it won’t progress a University of Queensland Covid-19 vaccine candidate after the drug caused participants to have “false positive” readings for HIV.
- Ooh!media (+6.6%); said its revenue rebounded in the 4Q20, as mobility increased in key markets following lockdowns to contain the spread of coronavirus.
- Treasury Wines (+2%); fell another 2% yesterday as China will again increase tariffs on Australian wine. No new news today………
- Westpac (-0.5%); AGM today. Expects economic recovery to continue next year. New strategy should result in improved performance and more consistent dividend. Balance sheet in good shape. More to come….
- Zip (+2.3%); announced a partnership with Facebook that will enable small and medium-sized Australian businesses to use Zip Business to pay for advertising on the global social platform.
……..and just on Tesla, after passing Berkshire Hathaway there are now only 5 US companies bigger than Tesla: Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Google, Facebook. Once it’s added to the S&P 500 these 6 companies will make up around 25% of the S&P 500 Index.
Friday Dad Joke;
William “Captain Kirk” Shatner has discontinued his line of ladies lingerie. Apparently Shatner panties was a poor choice of name……