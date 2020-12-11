Markets

December 11, 2020

Australia…One Hour In…ASX down 22 points

By Scott Phillips | More Articles by Scott Phillips

ASX200 down 22 points (0.3%) to 6653.

 

The Washington Post has reported that Plastic Surgeons say business is up by more than 200% because clients don’t like how they look on Zoom……..

  • APE Eagers (+7.3%); expects FY20 profit of $195m-$205m vs $100m in 2019.
  • Coal;  NHC +4%  WHC +5.5%   The Chinese domestic coal price continues to go through the roof.   The Chinese may be threatening to stop buying lots of things but the reality is they need our coal.
  • CSL (-2.8%); said it won’t progress a University of Queensland Covid-19 vaccine candidate after the drug caused participants to have “false positive” readings for HIV.
  • Ooh!media (+6.6%); said its revenue rebounded in the 4Q20, as mobility increased in key markets following lockdowns to contain the spread of coronavirus.
  • Treasury Wines (+2%); fell another 2% yesterday as China will again increase tariffs on Australian wine.     No new news today………
  • Westpac (-0.5%);  AGM today.   Expects economic recovery to continue next year.   New strategy should result in improved performance and more consistent dividend.  Balance sheet in good shape. More to come….
  • Zip (+2.3%); announced a partnership with Facebook that will enable small and medium-sized Australian businesses to use Zip Business to pay for advertising on the global social platform.

 

……..and just on Tesla, after passing Berkshire Hathaway there are now only 5 US companies bigger than Tesla:   Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Google, Facebook.    Once it’s added to the S&P 500 these 6 companies will make up around 25% of the S&P 500 Index.

 

Friday Dad Joke;

William “Captain Kirk” Shatner has discontinued his line of ladies lingerie.    Apparently Shatner panties was a poor choice of name……

Scott Phillips

About Scott Phillips

Scott has over 35 years experience in Australian equities, starting as a “chalkie” and trader on the Stock Exchange Trading Floor and spending the last 25 years advising and trading for International Institutions. He has been an Executive Director at JPMorgan and Nomura, a Governor of the Australian Stock Exchange and was recently awarded a Lifetime Achievment award by the Australian Stockbrokers Association.

View more articles by Scott Phillips →

