Australia…One Hour In…ASX down 22 points

ASX200 down 22 points (0.3%) to 6653.

The Washington Post has reported that Plastic Surgeons say business is up by more than 200% because clients don’t like how they look on Zoom……..

APE Eagers (+7.3%); expects FY20 profit of $195m-$205m vs $100m in 2019.

Coal; NHC +4% WHC +5.5% The Chinese domestic coal price continues to go through the roof. The Chinese may be threatening to stop buying lots of things but the reality is they need our coal.

CSL (-2.8%); said it won’t progress a University of Queensland Covid-19 vaccine candidate after the drug caused participants to have “false positive” readings for HIV.

Ooh!media (+6.6%); said its revenue rebounded in the 4Q20, as mobility increased in key markets following lockdowns to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Treasury Wines (+2%); fell another 2% yesterday as China will again increase tariffs on Australian wine. No new news today………

Westpac (-0.5%); AGM today. Expects economic recovery to continue next year. New strategy should result in improved performance and more consistent dividend. Balance sheet in good shape. More to come….

Zip (+2.3%); announced a partnership with Facebook that will enable small and medium-sized Australian businesses to use Zip Business to pay for advertising on the global social platform.

……..and just on Tesla, after passing Berkshire Hathaway there are now only 5 US companies bigger than Tesla: Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Google, Facebook. Once it’s added to the S&P 500 these 6 companies will make up around 25% of the S&P 500 Index.

Friday Dad Joke;

William “Captain Kirk” Shatner has discontinued his line of ladies lingerie. Apparently Shatner panties was a poor choice of name……