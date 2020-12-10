PPT – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral

Credit Suisse now assesses Perpetual is offering value, amid a reduced attrition risk and a likely moderation in outflows.

The broker believes the recent outperformance of value versus growth could benefit the company through reduced gross outflows as client retention improves, amid higher gross inflows because of allocations to value strategies.

Rating is upgraded to Outperform from Neutral and the target is raised to $39 from $31.

Sector: Diversified Financials.

Target price is $39.00.Current Price is $34.04. Difference: $4.96 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If PPT meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 13% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).