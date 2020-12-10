LNK – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

Guidance for first-half revenue and operating profit (NPATA) were broadly in-line with Morgans’ estimates.

A key highlight for the broker is the continued outperformance of PEXA, with revenue growing over four times from FY18 to FY20.

Morgans upgrades FY21-FY23 EPS forecasts by around 6%, 7% and 8%, respectively, mainly on higher global transformation program (GTP) benefits.

The Hold rating is unchanged and the target price is increased to $5.74 from $5.40.

Sector: Software & Services.

Target price is $5.74.Current Price is $5.56. Difference: $0.18 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If LNK meets the Morgans target it will return approximately 3% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).