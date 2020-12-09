Morning report: S&P and NASDAQ close at record highs

The S&P 500 index traded above 3,700 for the first time. Sentiment was boosted by news that US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell plans further stimulus talks with the White House. Shares of Johnson & Johnson gained 1.7% on its plans to target COVID-19 late-stage trial results by January. The US health regulator backed Pfizer’s (+3.2%) COVID-19 vaccine data. Shares of Moderna climbed 6.5% after Switzerland increased its confirmed orders for its COVID-19 vaccine doses to 7.5 million. The Dow Jones index closed higher by 104 points or 0.4% after hitting an intraday record high. The S&P 500 index was up by 0.3% and the Nasdaq index lifted by 63 points or 0.5% -both closing at record highs.