Australia…One Hour In…ASX up 2 points

ASX200 up 2 points to 6677.
- Bank of Qld (-0.2%); AGM today. Reaffirms FY21 outlook.
- Cimic (-0.9%); Comic’s UGL named preferred tenderer for Gippsland Rail Upgrade.
- Commonwealth Bank (+0.4%); has set up its European HQ in Amsterdam.
- G8 Education (-3.1%); revealed it has underpaid as many as 27,000 current and former workers as much as $80m over six years.
- Link (+14%); has received a non-binding indicative proposal from SS&C Technology Holdings @ $5.65 a share. This beats the $5.40 bid it recently received from PEP/Carlyle.
- Regional Express (+1%); said FIRB has approved the recently announced investment by PAG on funding domestic operations.
- Woodside (-0.8%); CEO Peter Coleman to retire in 2H21 after 10 years at the top.