Markets

December 8, 2020

Australia…One Hour In…ASX up 2 points

By Scott Phillips | More Articles by Scott Phillips

ASX200 up 2 points to 6677.

  • Bank of Qld (-0.2%); AGM today.  Reaffirms FY21 outlook.
  • Cimic (-0.9%); Comic’s UGL named preferred tenderer for Gippsland Rail Upgrade.
  • Commonwealth Bank (+0.4%); has set up its European HQ in Amsterdam.
  • G8 Education (-3.1%); revealed it has underpaid as many as 27,000 current and former workers as much as $80m over six years.
  • Link (+14%); has received a non-binding indicative proposal from SS&C Technology Holdings @ $5.65 a share.   This beats the $5.40 bid it recently received from PEP/Carlyle.
  • Regional Express (+1%); said FIRB has approved the recently announced investment by PAG on funding domestic operations.
  • Woodside (-0.8%); CEO Peter Coleman to retire in 2H21 after 10 years at the top.
Scott Phillips

About Scott Phillips

Scott has over 35 years experience in Australian equities, starting as a “chalkie” and trader on the Stock Exchange Trading Floor and spending the last 25 years advising and trading for International Institutions. He has been an Executive Director at JPMorgan and Nomura, a Governor of the Australian Stock Exchange and was recently awarded a Lifetime Achievment award by the Australian Stockbrokers Association.

View more articles by Scott Phillips →

More Related Articles

Japan has trailblazed on economic stimulus, to not much avail

Lunch Report: Aussie market is firmer for a sixth session in a row

Overnight: Shutdown Fears

AM Report: broader US stocks down, techs hit new highs

Wall St Retreats To Tech As Virus Anxiety Takes Hold

China Commodity Imports: Copper, Iron Ore Ease While LNG Lifts