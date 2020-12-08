Funds / Video

December 8, 2020

2020, a COVID-19 world and beyond

By Jamie Nicol | More Articles by Jamie Nicol

As this bizarre and almost surreal year draws to a close, it’s time for us to both assess what has happened over the past 12 months and also turn our focus to the future. Jame Nicol, Portfolio Manager of DNR Capital’s Australian Equities High Conviction Fund and SMA, does both in this video.

Some key points from the video:

  • a general recap of 2020
  • growth vs value: a breakdown of where we’re at
  • some stocks DNR Capital likes at the moment

The DNR Capital Australian Equities High Conviction Fund and Portfolio invest in a high conviction portfolio of Australian equities that aims to outperform the Benchmark by 4% p.a. (before fees) over a rolling three-year period. They are style neutral with a quality focus.

 

Jamie Nicol

About Jamie Nicol

Jamie Nicol has over 27 years' experience in the funds management industry and is one of the founding partners of DNR Capital. He is Chief Investment Officer and has responsibility for portfolio management and investment strategy, financials (ex-property), building materials, energy, industrials sectors. Prior to establishing DNR Capital, Jamie held senior roles in company research and analysis for two major stockbroking firms, as well as for Westpac, Mergers and Acquisitions (Australia and South Pacific). He commenced his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers (formerly Coopers & Lybrand), in the areas of audit and tax. Jamie has a Bachelor of Business – Accounting (Distinction), a Bachelor of Economics and is a fellow of the Australian Institute of Chartered Accountants.

