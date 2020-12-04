Markets

December 4, 2020

Next Week At A Glance

By Greg Peel | More Articles by Greg Peel

Fiscal stimulus is back in focus in the US, again, and Wall Street is getting excited, again. Yet it seems the Republicans’ idea of a compromise is for the Democrats to come down to their longstanding, unwavering offer of US$500bn.

My view? Don’t hold your breath. Renewed speculation does nevertheless make tonight’s US jobs report more interesting. If it’s a “miss”, as the private sector number was earlier in the week, is that bad, or a kick in the Congressional backside to get some fiscal package agreed upon, which is good?

Or is it unimportant given the vaccine put option, which appeared to be the response to the private sector number?

Next week US data is thin on the ground, with inflation numbers towards the end of the week the highlight.

China also reports inflation numbers and trade data for November.

The ECB holds a policy meeting.

Locally we’ll see the ANZ job ads, NAB business confidence and Westpac consumer confidence reports.

We’ll also see September quarter house prices – a bit old now – and an RBA Bulletin.

On Friday, S&P/ASX will announce promotions/relegations among indices, which become effective the following Friday.

The local corporate calendar thins out as we head to the summer break, but there’s still a bit to watch out for.

Bank of Queensland ((BOQ)), Pendal Group ((PDL)) and Westpac ((WBC)) hold AGMs next week, and Perpetual ((PPT)) hosts an investor day.

Metcash ((MTS)) reports earnings on Monday.

Greg Peel

About Greg Peel

Greg Peel joined Macquarie Bank in 1986 and acquired trading experience in equities, currency, fixed income and commodities derivatives, ultimately being appointed director of equity derivatives trading. He later published In With The Smart Money (a plain English guide to the mysterious world of financial markets and derivatives) and acted as a consultant to boutique investment funds. In 2004 Greg joined FNArena as a contributing writer. He is now a director and principal of the company. Greg compliments the journalistic background of the FNArena team with lengthy experience as a financial markets proprietary trader.

View more articles by Greg Peel →

