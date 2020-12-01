Markets

December 1, 2020

Australia…One Hour In…ASX up 33 points

By Scott Phillips

ASX200 up 33 points (0.5%) to 6551.

  • AUB (-1.6%); will acquire 360 Underwriting Solutions for $127m.
  • Collins Foods (+4.2%); 1H profit +15%.   Strong result.
  • Domino’s Pizza (+11%); Investor Day.  The co remains positive on the Japanese and German business and double digit growth is still achievable.
  • GPT (-1.9%); has sold 25% stake in 1 Farrer Place, Sydney for $584m.
  • Imugene (+4.2%); first patient dosed in PD1-VAXX clinical trial.
  • Polynovo (+5.6%); to study the effectiveness of NovoSorb in burn patients.
  • Sandfire (+12%); plans to develop the US$259m T3 Motheo copper and silver project in the Kalahari Copper Belt of Botswana.
  • Santos (+0.7%); raised its annual production guidance and said it was targeting lower costs following a strong operating performance in 2020 so far.
  • Westpac (-0.2%); accepts that it needs to work faster to address its shortcomings……….

 

……….don’t forget Reserve Bank Interest Rate decision at 2.30 this afternoon.    Consensus is for no change……

