Australia…One Hour In…ASX up 33 points

ASX200 up 33 points (0.5%) to 6551.
- AUB (-1.6%); will acquire 360 Underwriting Solutions for $127m.
- Collins Foods (+4.2%); 1H profit +15%. Strong result.
- Domino’s Pizza (+11%); Investor Day. The co remains positive on the Japanese and German business and double digit growth is still achievable.
- GPT (-1.9%); has sold 25% stake in 1 Farrer Place, Sydney for $584m.
- Imugene (+4.2%); first patient dosed in PD1-VAXX clinical trial.
- Polynovo (+5.6%); to study the effectiveness of NovoSorb in burn patients.
- Sandfire (+12%); plans to develop the US$259m T3 Motheo copper and silver project in the Kalahari Copper Belt of Botswana.
- Santos (+0.7%); raised its annual production guidance and said it was targeting lower costs following a strong operating performance in 2020 so far.
- Westpac (-0.2%); accepts that it needs to work faster to address its shortcomings……….
……….don’t forget Reserve Bank Interest Rate decision at 2.30 this afternoon. Consensus is for no change……