Z1P – Citi rates the stock as Upgrade to Neutral from Sell

Citi notes increasing competition does not appear to have affected customer usage or margins in the company’s October trading update. Yet the broker continues to envisage downside risk to medium-term growth forecasts and margins from competition.

As the stock is down -22% since the beginning of September the rating is upgraded to Neutral/High Risk from Sell/High Risk. Target is raised to $6.70 from $6.55.

Sector: Diversified Financials.

The target price is $6.70. The current Price is $6.26. Difference: $0.44 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If Z1P meets the Citi target it will return approximately 7% (excluding dividends, fees, and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).