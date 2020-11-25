Broker News

November 25, 2020

Z1P – Citi rates the stock as Upgrade to Neutral from Sell

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Citi notes increasing competition does not appear to have affected customer usage or margins in the company’s October trading update. Yet the broker continues to envisage downside risk to medium-term growth forecasts and margins from competition.

As the stock is down -22% since the beginning of September the rating is upgraded to Neutral/High Risk from Sell/High Risk. Target is raised to $6.70 from $6.55.

Sector: Diversified Financials.

The target price is $6.70. The current Price is $6.26. Difference: $0.44 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If Z1P meets the Citi target it will return approximately 7% (excluding dividends, fees, and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

MND – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

NXT – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

IAG – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

CQR – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

ASG – UBS rates the stock as Buy

JHC – Morgans rates the stock as Hold