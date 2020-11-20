Markets

November 20, 2020

Next Week At A Glance

By Greg Peel | More Articles by Greg Peel

Next Thursday in the US is Thanksgiving, which means an unofficial half-day on markets on the Wednesday as everyone heads home to create new virus clusters, followed by a full holiday on Thursday and then an official half-day session on the Friday.

Friday is still given the label “Black”, although its importance had long since waned even before the virus upset the retail market. Discounting now runs all week at least and into “Cyber Monday”, and shops now even open on the holiday itself.

Doesn’t stop Australian retailers trying to exploit a concept they’re clueless about.

The US will cram next week’s data releases into the first three days. These include consumer confidence, durable goods, house prices, home sales and PCE inflation.

On Monday, flash estimates of November manufacturing PMIs will be published across the globe.

Australia begins the countdown to its September GDP result the following week with numbers for construction work done and private sector capex.

It’s the last week of the local AGM season, but for a few stragglers. The daily numbers will be down on this week.

Earnings results are due from TechnologyOne ((TNE)) and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare ((FPH)), while Mesoblast ((MSB)) provides a quarterly.

Ampol ((ALD)) holds a strategy day.

Greg Peel

About Greg Peel

Greg Peel joined Macquarie Bank in 1986 and acquired trading experience in equities, currency, fixed income and commodities derivatives, ultimately being appointed director of equity derivatives trading. He later published In With The Smart Money (a plain English guide to the mysterious world of financial markets and derivatives) and acted as a consultant to boutique investment funds. In 2004 Greg joined FNArena as a contributing writer. He is now a director and principal of the company. Greg compliments the journalistic background of the FNArena team with lengthy experience as a financial markets proprietary trader.

View more articles by Greg Peel →

More Related Articles

Lunch Report: Aussie market lifts for 5th day

AM Report: US sharemarkets were firmer on Thursday

Overnight: Virus Versus Vaccine

November BofA Survey Underlines Rotation To Value Trade

Evening Report: Shares lift for fourth day

Lunch Report: First decline in four days