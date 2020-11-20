Uncategorized

November 20, 2020

Aust Ag Beefs Up Profit As Prices Improve

By Glenn Dyer | More Articles by Glenn Dyer

Australian Agricultural Company (AAco), enjoyed a strong lift in its operating profit for the first half of the 2020-21 financial year thanks to better prices for meat sold.

The company said operating profit rose 273% to $23.5 million on a fatter price for meat – up 14.5%, according to the interim report released on Thursday.

Earnings rose despite a noticeable lower sales for the half compared to the prior corresponding period. Total meat sales dipped 2.7% to $102.9 million but cattle sales dropped 46.6% to $41.1 million.

Investors liked the fatter financial results, with AACo shares up 5.6% to $1.21 at the close. There was no dividend.

On a statutory basis, the company reported a net loss of $1.7 million – much improved from the $14.1 million loss for the prior corresponding period 0f 2019-20.

AACo was one of many food businesses hit by lockdowns and social distancing rules around the world earlier this year that were designed to tackle the spread of the virus.

The restrictions closed restaurants, hotels, cafes, and other establishments that buy quality meat from the foodservice sector, which is a major sales channel for AACo.

Because of the closures AACo switched to retail sales. It also had to steer some of its beef from China to other markets, after one Australian abattoir licensed to process beef for China lost its accreditation earlier this year.

Looking to the rest of the year the company was circumspect and the CEO warned that lower meat and cattle sales are again expected in the second (March) half.

Glenn Dyer

About Glenn Dyer

Glenn Dyer has been a finance journalist and TV producer for more than 40 years. He has worked at Maxwell Newton Publications, Queensland Newspapers, AAP, The Australian Financial Review, The Nine Network and Crikey.

View more articles by Glenn Dyer →

More Related Articles

RWC – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

MX1 – Morgans rates the stock as Add

OGC – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

Evening Report: Banks & Afterpay Lead ASX Higher For Consecutive Days

Wall St Moves Higher Amid Calmer Trading

Overnight: Tech Fights Back