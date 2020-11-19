Broker News

November 19, 2020

UMG – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

FY20 maiden net profit beat expectations significantly. The final dividend of 3.9c was also a surprise for Macquarie.

Volumes over the past 12 months are at 90% of pre-pandemic levels and while the outbreak still presents some uncertainty for volumes, the company points out pricing is holding up.

Macquarie expects FY21 volumes to be up 7-8%. The risk centres on the northern hemisphere, depending on how well brewer pubs maintain outdoor capacity during the cold weather. Outperform retained. Target rises to $5.09 from $5.05.

Sector: Food, Beverage & Tobacco.

Target price is $5.09.Current Price is $4.74. Difference: $0.35 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If UMG meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately 7% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

