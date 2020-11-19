Shares

November 19, 2020

APRA Flags End To Clamp On Bank Dividends

By Glenn Dyer

Old favourites, bank shares returned to the fore on the ASX yesterday after the key regulator APRA revealed that its clamp-on dividends would be eased.

The ASX financial sector outperformed with a gain of 1.7% (the ASX 200 was up 0.5%) taking the sector to an eight-week high.

The surge by bank stocks helped the ASX 200 to the highest close in 9 months.

Australian Prudential Regulation Authority head, Wayne Byers told a Sydney finance conference that it was time to reconsider a cap on bank dividend payouts that currently prevents banks paying more than 50% of earnings to shareholders.

He said in his speech that the economic outlook had improved enough for the regulator to re-examine the cap on bank dividend payouts.

“We have deliberately never put in place guidance for a long period of time,” he said.

“Obviously we will be minded how the situation has evolved.

On the whole, I think the outlook has improved, bank capital has certainly increased, the economic situation looks more positive. I think it is time we look at the issue again.”

His comments saw bank shares rise strongly.

Shares in the Commonwealth Bank were up 2.9% to $77.55, the highest closing price since March 3. Westpac shares added 2.3% to $19.45, NAB shares added 2.1% to $22.29, and ANZ shares were up 1.3% at $22.01 at the close.

