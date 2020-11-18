Post COVID The Key Driver For Marley Spoon Will Be The Ongoing Switch Into Online Grocery Sales

Tim McGowen from Share Cafe speaks with Fabian Siegel, CEO, and Co-Founder of meal-kit delivery business Marley Spoon.
Key points from the video:
– Fabian’s thoughts on the recent share price weakness and the company’s place in a post-COVID world
– With online sales in groceries around 3-6% the sector remains well behind fashion at 30% and toys at 40% consumer behaviour throughout the COVID crisis and where the company sees that heading from here
– some insights into the switch from offline to online shopping – past, present, and future
– the company’s prospects around the globe amid COVID’s “second wave’ and the northern hemisphere winter
– details of the recent debt restructuring Marley Spoon has undertaken