November 18, 2020

Post COVID The Key Driver For Marley Spoon Will Be The Ongoing Switch Into Online Grocery Sales

By Tim McGowen | More Articles by Tim McGowen

Tim McGowen from Share Cafe speaks with Fabian Siegel, CEO, and Co-Founder of meal-kit delivery business Marley Spoon.

Key points from the video:

– Fabian’s thoughts on the recent share price weakness and the company’s place in a post-COVID world
– With online sales in groceries around 3-6% the sector remains well behind fashion at 30% and toys at 40% consumer behaviour throughout the  COVID crisis and where the company sees that heading from here
– some insights into the switch from offline to online shopping – past, present, and future
– the company’s prospects around the globe amid COVID’s “second wave’ and the northern hemisphere winter
– details of the recent debt restructuring Marley Spoon has undertaken

Tim McGowen

About Tim McGowen

Tim McGowen is the co-founder of informedinvestor.com.au. He was previously the founder of Fortitude Capital the Hedge fund of the Year in 2008 & 2009. More recently he was a global Portfolio Manager for PM Capital.

