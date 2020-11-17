Shares / Video

November 17, 2020

Eclipx Group Discuss Their Strategy Shift Driving Growth

By Tim McGowen | More Articles by Tim McGowen

Eclipx Group is an established leader in vehicle fleet leasing, fleet management and diversified financial services in Australia and New Zealand.

The Group helps consumers and businesses of all sizes access the funds they need to operate through fleet leasing, novated leasing, vehicle sales, commercial equipment finance and consumer motor vehicle finance solutions.

Share Cafe Managing Director Tim McGowen recently spoke with the company’s CEO Julian Russell.

Key points in the video:

– details of the restructure undertaken over the past 18 months
– how Eclipx is positioning itself for the future
– the ways in which the COVID crisis has affected Eclipx’s operations
– a breakdown of the company’s recent profit report
– where the appeal lies for retail investors

