Next Week At A Glance

With Wall Street exhausting its excitement over a vaccine last night we head into an uncertain week next week in terms of offshore influence. Locally, all eyes will be on the October jobs report – the first to capture the easing of restrictions in Victoria.

China will post October industrial production, retail sales and fixed asset investment numbers and Japan its September quarter GDP.

The US will also see industrial production and retail sales and on Friday, flash estimates of manufacturing PMIs for November are released across the globe.

It is otherwise another big week ahead in the local corporate calendar.

Earnings results are due from Elders ((ELD)), Aristocrat Leisure ((ALL)), ALS Ltd ((ALQ)), United Malt Group ((UMG)), Nufarm ((NUF)) and Orica ((ORI)).

Oil Search ((OSH)) hosts a strategy day.

It’s another big week for AGMs, indeed too many to highlight. The AGM season will nevertheless wind up by month’s end.