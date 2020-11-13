Markets

November 13, 2020

Next Week At A Glance

By Greg Peel | More Articles by Greg Peel

With Wall Street exhausting its excitement over a vaccine last night we head into an uncertain week next week in terms of offshore influence. Locally, all eyes will be on the October jobs report – the first to capture the easing of restrictions in Victoria.

China will post October industrial production, retail sales and fixed asset investment numbers and Japan its September quarter GDP.

The US will also see industrial production and retail sales and on Friday, flash estimates of manufacturing PMIs for November are released across the globe.

It is otherwise another big week ahead in the local corporate calendar.

Earnings results are due from Elders ((ELD)), Aristocrat Leisure ((ALL)), ALS Ltd ((ALQ)), United Malt Group ((UMG)), Nufarm ((NUF)) and Orica ((ORI)).

Oil Search ((OSH)) hosts a strategy day.

It’s another big week for AGMs, indeed too many to highlight. The AGM season will nevertheless wind up by month’s end.

Greg Peel

About Greg Peel

Greg Peel joined Macquarie Bank in 1986 and acquired trading experience in equities, currency, fixed income and commodities derivatives, ultimately being appointed director of equity derivatives trading. He later published In With The Smart Money (a plain English guide to the mysterious world of financial markets and derivatives) and acted as a consultant to boutique investment funds. In 2004 Greg joined FNArena as a contributing writer. He is now a director and principal of the company. Greg compliments the journalistic background of the FNArena team with lengthy experience as a financial markets proprietary trader.

View more articles by Greg Peel →

More Related Articles

Lunch Report: Market Slips For Second Day

Australia…One Hour In…ASX Down 13 Points

Overnight: Fear Returns

AM Report: Winning Streak For Global Stocks Comes To An End

ASX Set To Weaken As Virus Surge Spooks Wall St

Evening Report: First Fall In 6 Days