Why investors’ faith in property remains unshakeable

4. Government support

Federal and state governments keenly appreciate the key role property plays in the Australian economy, so they provide solid support for the market. The $680 million HomeBuilder scheme is the latest example of this, but pro-property policies ranging from high immigration quotas to negative gearing and other tax benefits, first-home buyers grants and the First Home Loan Deposit scheme show governments will always do what is required to ensure a strong property market.

5. The RBA is helping too

Interest rates were already at historic lows before COVID-19 hit, and now central banks worldwide will have no choice but to keep interest rates even lower for even longer thanks to the pandemic. By reducing its cash rate to a historic low of 0.1% p.a. in November, the RBA intends to help get people into jobs and reduce the level of problem loans, but this policy will also provide further strong support for property prices.

6. Australians are property-obsessed

Australians are the seventh most property-obsessed nation in the world, a global survey by HSBC Bank last year found. This national fixation has historical roots: even as early as 1881, Aussies were world leaders in property investment. HSBC found that we spend an average of 2.5 hours a week focused on property, more than twice the time we spend at the gym (1.08 hours) or speaking to our parents (0.88 hours).

7. Keeping the faith

Even in the depths of the pandemic, a survey published by ING Bank in October found one in four Australians believed that now was the right time to make a property investment, and almost half saw property as their strongest investment option. Melbourne was the region that most people hoped to invest in (28%), followed by Sydney (24%), Brisbane (17%), and the rest of New South Wales (16%).

8. Unstable equity markets

Equities, the primary investment alternative to property for many investors, have always been far more unpredictable than property prices, with the ASX 200 index regularly moving more in a single day than property values do over a quarter. But 2020 has seen share market volatility reach new heights, and many experts are warning that equities’ pandemic-driven rollercoaster ride is far from over.

9. Australia well placed internationally

As a stable, prosperous nation with an abundance of natural resources, we are well placed to take advantage of the growth of many nearby emerging economies over the coming years. This has not escaped the attention of foreign investors, who see Australian property as a premium long-term investment, thus providing global support for local prices.

10. So many options

There are many different ways to invest in property, each with their own advantages. Direct investment options such as buying a house, unit or vacant land are complemented by more liquid and less management-intensive alternatives such as mortgage or property trusts.

