CSL – Macquarie rates the stock as Neutral

Foot traffic at around 100 of the company’s US-based collection centres has eased in recent weeks. New coronavirus cases in the US have increased and the current seven-day rolling average is ahead of the previous peak.

Macquarie continues to envisage plasma collection presents a risk in relation to the short-term outlook for CSL. Neutral rating. Target is $295.

Sector: Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology & Life Sciences.

Target price is $295.00.Current Price is $304.92. Difference: ($9.92) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If CSL meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately -3% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).