November 6, 2020

Next Week At A Glance

By next week we should have a result in the US but the legal battles will no doubt carry well past. So let’s just concentrate on other things.

Tonight brings a US jobs report which may disappoint if the earlier private sector number is anything to go by.

Next week’s calendar is split in the US with the Memorial Day holiday falling on the Wednesday. Inflation and consumer sentiment data are due later in the week.

China also reports inflation numbers.

The RBNZ meets on Wednesday.

Locally we’ll see the monthly NAB business and Westpac consumer confidence surveys.

The local corporate calendar will still be pretty choc-a-block with AGMs as well as investor days, including those of Woodside Petroleum ((WPL)) and Telstra ((TLS)).

Incitec Pivot ((IPL)), AusNet Services ((AST)), EclipX Group (ECX)), Graincorp ((GNC)) and Xero ((XRO)) all report earnings.

James Hardie ((JHX)) reports quarterly earnings.

Commonwealth Bank ((CBA)) provides a quarterly update.

