Bell Potter LIC Weekly: Amicable Outcome For CIE Shareholders

Contango Income Generator (CIE) was originally floated in 2015 with the objective of providing shareholders an increasing stream of dividends and capital growth over time. The domestically mandated fund, by policy, had aimed to return a minimum annualised yield of 6.5% of the company’s net tangible assets per share.

Bell Potter’s Indicative NTA tracks the ‘indicative’ movement of a LIC’s underlying NTA each month by monitoring the percentage movements of the disclosed holdings and using an index to track the movement of the remaining positions.

