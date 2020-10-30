Shares / Video

October 30, 2020

Zebit, Inc (ASX: ZBT) – Hidden Gems Webinar Presentation

By Company News | More Articles by Company News

 

Presenter – Marc Schneider – President & CEO – Zebit is an e-commerce retailer that serves millions of credit-challenged consumers who value the proposition of buy now, pay over time. By providing these consumers with up to $2,500 of store credit and access to a marketplace of thousands of brand name products, Zebit gives its customers the ability to shop while spreading their payments over time. Zebit is located in San Diego and is backed by Venture Capital firms that include Crosslink Capital, Wildcat Venture Partners, Leapfrog Ventures, Ulu Ventures, and Correlation Ventures.

Avatar

About Company News

View more articles by Company News →

More Related Articles

Pureprofile (ASX: PPL) – Hidden Gems Webinar Presentation

Nusantara Resources (ASX: NUS) – Hidden Gems Webinar Presentation

Estrella Resources (ASX: ESR) – Hidden Gems Webinar Presentation

Navarre Minerals Seals Strategic High-Grade Gold Acquisition

Can Super Sales Strength Last At Super Retail?

Private Equity Kickstarts Bidding War For Battered AMP