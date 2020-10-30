Zebit, Inc (ASX: ZBT) – Hidden Gems Webinar Presentation

Presenter – Marc Schneider – President & CEO – Zebit is an e-commerce retailer that serves millions of credit-challenged consumers who value the proposition of buy now, pay over time. By providing these consumers with up to $2,500 of store credit and access to a marketplace of thousands of brand name products, Zebit gives its customers the ability to shop while spreading their payments over time. Zebit is located in San Diego and is backed by Venture Capital firms that include Crosslink Capital, Wildcat Venture Partners, Leapfrog Ventures, Ulu Ventures, and Correlation Ventures.