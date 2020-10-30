Shares / Video

October 30, 2020

Nusantara Resources (ASX: NUS) – Hidden Gems Webinar Presentation

By Company News

 

Neil Whitaker – CEO & MD – Nusantara Resources Limited is an Australian mining company which is focussed on growing shareholder value by developing and operating gold projects within the Asia-Pacific region. Nusantara owns a 100% interest in the Awak Mas Gold Project, located in the Luwu Regency of South Sulawesi Province, Indonesia. The project hosts an open pit Indicated and Inferred Resource of 54.0 Mt at 1.35 g/t Au for 2.35 Moz (April 2020) and an updated Ore Reserve of 35.6Mt at 1.33g/t Au for 1.53Moz (June 2020).

