Broker News

October 30, 2020

FCL – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Related Companies

Macquarie has provided an update on Fineos Corp’s September quarter activities.

Fineos Corp’s cash receipts in the first quarter were 25% of Macquarie’s revenue forecast for FY21. Product consulting utilisation was 87% against the target of 85%. Utilisation was in-line with management expectations although fell short of the 91% seen in the fourth quarter.

Outperform rating and $6.25 target retained.

Sector: Software & Services.

Target price is $6.25.Current Price is $4.64. Difference: $1.61 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If FCL meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately 26% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

RELATED COMPANIESTagged
Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

KAR – Morgans rates the stock as Add

FMG – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

COL – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

HUB – Morgans rates the stock as Upgrade to Add from Hold

REA – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

BKY – Morgans rates the stock as Add