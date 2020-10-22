Broker News

October 22, 2020

KLL – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

Kalium Lakes is on schedule and budget at Beyondie, having completed the harvest ponds lining. This allows for a full summer of crystallisation to build a surface from which to harvest.

Macquarie assesses this is key to realising long-term value. Initial production is expected in the first quarter of FY22. The broker retains an Outperform rating and $0.40 target.

Sector: Materials.

Target price is $0.40.Current Price is $0.18. Difference: $0.22 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If KLL meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately 55% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

