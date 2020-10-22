Markets / Video

October 22, 2020

AM Report: US Sharemarkets Closed Lower Wednesday

Investors continued to assess progress on a stimulus deal with ongoing talks between US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Snap shares surged 28.3% on stronger-than-expected results for the previous quarter. Social media shares of Twitter (+8.4%) and Pinterest (+9.0%) both jumped. But Netflix shares slid 6.9% after subscribers fell short of predictions. The Dow Jones index fell by 98 points or 0.4% to close near session lows. The S&P500 index lost 0.2% and the Nasdaq index was down by 32 points or 0.3%.

