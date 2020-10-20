Markets / Video

October 20, 2020

Where Are Australian Stocks Headed?

By Airlie Funds Management | More Articles by Airlie Funds Management

 
Matt Williams, Portfolio Manager of the Airlie Australian Share Fund, discusses the outlook for the Australian share market and examines which companies are set to benefit most from the federal government’s budget stimulus.

 

Avatar

About Airlie Funds Management

Airlie is a specialist Australian equities fund manager which brings together some of Australia’s most experienced industry participants. Airlie has an active, value-based investment style that aims to deliver attractive long-term capital growth and regular income to its investors.

View more articles by Airlie Funds Management

