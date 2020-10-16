Shares / Video

October 16, 2020

Tempest Minerals (ASX: TEM) – Hidden Gems Webinar Presentation

Presenter – Don Smith – MD – Tempest Minerals Ltd is an Australian mineral exploration company with a diversified portfolio of projects in Western Australia prospective for precious, base and energy metals. The Company has an experienced board and management team with a history of exploration, operational and corporate success. Tempest leverages the team’s energy, technical and commercial acumen to execute the Company’s mission – to maximise shareholder value through focussed, data-driven, risk-weighted exploration and development of our assets.

