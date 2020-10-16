Broker News

October 16, 2020

ANN – Macquarie rates the stock as Underperform

At its 2020 Capital Markets Day, Ansell did not update on guidance but did revise medium to longer-term targets. Management believes a bulk of the virus-related surge in PPE demand will prove permanent, requiring increased capex in FY21-22 to support production capacity.

On the other hand, the broker sees reduced demand within key industrial markets, increased raw material and supply chain costs and competition as providing offsets. Underperform and $31.80 target retained.

Sector: Health Care Equipment & Services.

Target price is $31.80.Current Price is $39.86. Difference: ($8.06) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If ANN meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately -25% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

