Broker News

October 14, 2020

ORG – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Credit Suisse updates forecasts to account for its global oil outlook. The broker also increases FY21 forecasts for APLNG production by 1.7%.

In an absolute sense, the stock appears attractive, Credit Suisse suggests, trading at a -23% discount to the discounted cash flow valuation that incorporates a long-term Brent price of US$60/bbl and an Australian dollar at US$0.70.

However, energy markets are a negative factor as retail competition is increasing and wholesale prices are weak. Neutral maintained. Target is reduced to $4.70 from $5.30.

Sector: Energy.

Target price is $4.70.Current Price is $4.38. Difference: $0.32 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If ORG meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 7% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

GDG – Morgans rates the stock as Add

CNU – UBS rates the stock as Sell

PLS – Macquarie rates the stock as Underperform

OPC – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

EVN – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Underweight

OTW – Morgans rates the stock as Hold