October 9, 2020

Next Week At A Glance

Monday is Columbus Day in the US, which is a holiday of sorts. Banks and the bond market will be closed but the stock market will be open, albeit volumes are typically light.

The US will see CPI numbers on Tuesday and PPI on Wednesday and the Philly Fed and Empire State activity indices on Thursday. Friday brings industrial production, retail sales and fortnightly consumer sentiment.

Australia’s big day next week is Thursday, when the September jobs number will be released. But given they are pre-budget, they are probably not that helpful.

The stock market is more active next week.

The AGM season ramps up a bit more, with next week’s meetings including those of Commonwealth Bank ((CBA)), BHP Group ((BHP)), Telstra ((TLS)) and CSL ((CSL)).

The run of ex-dividends is close to over, but now begins the quarterly resource sector sales & production report season. Next week sees reports from Whitehaven Coal ((WHC)) and Rio Tinto ((RIO)).

Bank of Queensland ((BOQ)) reports full-year earnings on Wednesday.

