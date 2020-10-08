Payroll Data Continues Edge Higher

The labour market continues its slow gains from the depths of the recession and even locked down Victoria is starting to improve.

On Wednesday the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) revealed that payroll jobs rose by 0.3% over the two weeks to September 19 compared with a 0.5% contraction in the prior fortnight.

By state, there has been payroll gains over the fortnight to 19 September in NSW (+0.3%), Vic (+0.4%), QLD (+0.5%), SA (+0.7%), and Tas (+0.3%).

The ABS said total wages rose 0.8%, compared to an increase of 1.2% in the previous fortnight.

Bjorn Jarvis, head of Labour Statistics at the ABS, said: “Nationally, payroll jobs remain around 4.1 percent lower than mid-March; 8.0 percent lower in Victoria and 2.7 percent lower in the rest of Australia.”

“Over the month to 19 September, payroll jobs fell by 0.5% in Victoria and by 0.1% in the rest of Australia.”

He said that across other states and territories, changes in payroll jobs ranged from a 0.6% rise in South Australia to a 1.2% fall in the ACT over the month to 19 September.”

“Across industries, the largest rises in payroll jobs over the month to 19 September were in Accommodation and food services and Education and training (5.2 percent and 2.4 percent respectively),” Mr. Jarvis said.

“Accommodation and food services remain one of the most impacted industries across the COVID-19 period, but experienced the strongest growth amongst all industries over the fortnight to 19 September of 5.5 percent.”

“Health care and social assistance has the largest proportion of reported payroll jobs and is one of four industries that experienced growth by 19 September compared to mid-March, increasing 0.8 percent.

“The other three industries with payroll jobs growth from mid-March are: Financial and insurance services (up 2.3 percent); Electricity, gas, water and waste services (up 2.4 percent); and Public administration and safety (up 2.7 percent). “