Broker News

October 7, 2020

AST – Macquarie rates the stock as Neutral

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

The Australian Energy Regulator’s draft decision adds to revenue in the next 2-3 years, Macquarie observes. The broker notes Ausnet Services has avoided ambitious expenditure claims, which has meant the majority of its expenditure is accepted.

The upside comes from the development of the renewables portfolio, with government sponsoring another 600MW of renewables that create additional connection agreements. The broker retains a Neutral rating. Target is raised to $2.00 from $1.87.

Sector: Utilities.

Target price is $2.00.Current Price is $2.00. Difference: $0.00 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If AST meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately 0% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

MYX – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

BBN – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

RWC – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Downgrade to Underweight from Equal-weight

GOZ – Macquarie rates the stock as Neutral

MTS – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

RWC – UBS rates the stock as Neutral