Broker News / Uncategorized

October 2, 2020

MX1 – Morgans rates the stock as Add

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Micro-X has signed its first contract for the Rover worth $1.4m. This was facilitated by the World Health Organisation with units to be sent to a number of Pacific Island nations. The Rover is a more rugged version of the Nano (portable X-ray unit) and designed for extreme operational scenarios, explains Morgans.

Importantly for the broker, the contract win indicates success of the direct marketing strategy enabling the company to retain a higher margin, given there is no distributor.

The analyst assumes 30 Rover units are sold in FY21, which accounts for around 30% of forecast revenue.

Morgans believes the company has reached a clear pivotal point and further sales momentum is likely.

The Speculative Buy and target price of $0.34 are unchanged.

Sector: Health Care Equipment & Services.

Target price is $0.34.Current Price is $0.23. Difference: $0.11 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If MX1 meets the Morgans target it will return approximately 32% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

RWC – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

OGC – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

NWS – UBS rates the stock as Buy

NHC – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

AMC – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

CSL – Macquarie rates the stock as Neutral