LICs

September 29, 2020

Bell Potter LIC Weekly: WLE Dividend Guidance

By William Gormly | More Articles by William Gormly

WLE Dividend Guidance

The Board of WAM Leaders Limited (WLE) has announced its intention to deliver a 3.5 cent fully franked FY21 interim dividend (subject to no material adverse changes in market conditions).

BAF Discount Tightens

Following overwhelming shareholder support in the early September EGM, Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund (BAF) has officially begun its prolonged managerial transition to Wilson Asset Management International Pty Limited (WAMI), with the Board announcing the appointment of both Geoff Wilson and Adrian Siew as Directors. BAF will be rebranded and join the Wilson Asset Management suite as WAM Alternative Assets Limited (WMA).

Bell Potter’s Indicative NTA tracks the ‘indicative’ movement of a LIC’s underlying NTA each month by monitoring the percentage movements of the disclosed holdings and using an index to track the movement of the remaining positions. The Indicative NTA works best with

For full details refer to the detailed report below or click here to download your copy.

William Gormly

About William Gormly

William Gormly is an ETF/LIC Specialist at Bell Potter Securities. Will provides comprehensive coverage of the ETF and LIC sectors, producing a range of highly regarded reports covering investment fundamentals, asset class structure and cost, and the role of managed investments in portfolios.

View more articles by William Gormly →

More Related Articles

Bell Potter LIC Weekly: August Performance

Bell Potter LIC Weekly: Wilson Asset Management Submits Takeover Bid

Bell Potter LIC Weekly: Antipodes & Monash Investors Address Discounts

Bell Potter LIC Weekly: Current Premiums & Discounts

Bell Potter LIC Weekly: MFF To Issue Bonus Options

Bell Potter LIC Weekly: FGX Guidance On FY21 Interim Dividend