Bell Potter LIC Weekly: WLE Dividend Guidance

WLE Dividend Guidance

The Board of WAM Leaders Limited (WLE) has announced its intention to deliver a 3.5 cent fully franked FY21 interim dividend (subject to no material adverse changes in market conditions).

BAF Discount Tightens

Following overwhelming shareholder support in the early September EGM, Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund (BAF) has officially begun its prolonged managerial transition to Wilson Asset Management International Pty Limited (WAMI), with the Board announcing the appointment of both Geoff Wilson and Adrian Siew as Directors. BAF will be rebranded and join the Wilson Asset Management suite as WAM Alternative Assets Limited (WMA).

Bell Potter’s Indicative NTA tracks the ‘indicative’ movement of a LIC’s underlying NTA each month by monitoring the percentage movements of the disclosed holdings and using an index to track the movement of the remaining positions. The Indicative NTA works best with

