Shares / Video

September 25, 2020

Kazia Therapeutic’s New Collaboration Gives Their Cancer Drug New Potential For Treatment Of Lymphoma

By Tim McGowen | More Articles by Tim McGowen

 
Kazia Therapeutics (ASX: KZA) is an Australian oncology company developing high-impact drugs for cancer. paxalisib, which is being developed to treat glioblastoma, the most common and most aggressive form of primary brain cancer in adults, is their lead product.

In this video, Kazia CEO Dr James Garner spoke with Share Café Managing Director Tim McGowen to discuss the latest news from the company.

Key points in the video:

• The significance of the new collaboration with the Dana-Faber Cancer Institute and how it fits in with other clinical trials involving paxalisib
•The way in which Kazia engages with externally-sourced investigative work such as this to ensure maximum benefit to all parties
• How results from similar trials and subsequent FDA approvals for other companies’ products affects the prospects of paxalisib ever coming to market
• Kazia’s strategy over the next 6-12 months

Tim McGowen

About Tim McGowen

Tim McGowen is the co-founder of informedinvestor.com.au. He was previously the founder of Fortitude Capital the Hedge fund of the Year in 2008 & 2009. More recently he was a global Portfolio Manager for PM Capital.

View more articles by Tim McGowen →

More Related Articles

TPG Trick Helps Brickworks Boost Payout

Westpac Shares Unmoved Despite Record-Breaking Fine

Better Earnings Trajectory Ahead For Nufarm

Westpac Readies Settlement With AUSTRAC Over AML Breaches

Rip Curl Deal Not Enough Save Kathmandu From COVID Wipeout

Drought Broken But Dividends Still Dry At Nufarm