Shares in Amazon rose 5.7% after a broker upgrade. Major technology stocks also generally rose. Shares in home builders rose near 4-5% after strong data on existing home sales. Real estate and consumer discretionary were amongst the strongest sectors. The Dow Jones index rose by 140 points or 0.5%. The S&P500 index rose by 1.1% and the Nasdaq gained 185 points or 1.7%.