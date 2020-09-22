Broker News

September 22, 2020

FPH – UBS rates the stock as Sell

UBS finds home high flow therapy (HFT) to be an exciting opportunity and a natural extension of Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp’s technology from hospital into the home. However, the broker also admits progress has been “painfully slow” when it comes to building clinical evidence and gaining insurance coverage.

Also, UBS finds it unlikely HFT will bridge the valuation gap to Fisher’s current share price created by the pandemic related hospital sales. For now, UBS continues to take a cautious approach and reaffirms its Sell rating with a target price of NZ$20.20.

Sector: Health Care Equipment & Services.

Current Price is $28.77. Target price not assessed.

