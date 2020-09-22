Bell Potter LIC Weekly: August Performance

August saw further strong gains across global equity markets. We also observed the arithmetic average share price to pre-tax NTA discount narrow from 11.2% to 8.8%. On a market-cap weighted average basis this was even tighter, shrinking from 3.7% to 2.9% month on month

ACQ capital raising

This week Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited (ACQ) announced a 1:4 non-renounceable rights issue at $1.10 per share, with the record date being 22 September 2020.

Bell Potter’s Indicative NTA tracks the ‘indicative’ movement of a LIC’s underlying NTA each month by monitoring the percentage movements of the disclosed holdings and using an index to track the movement of the remaining positions. The Indicative NTA works best with

For full details refer to the detailed report below or click here to download your copy.