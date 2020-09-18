Next Week At A Glance

We head towards next week with the local market this morning again slipping away from its opening rally, and while it’s early days, we may well see an aversion to carrying positions into tonight’s trade on Wall Street, which as of last night seemed tenuously positioned.

Will the Nasdaq hold or is there another leg down to come?

On the local economic calendar, the highlight next week will be a preliminary estimate from the ABS of August retail sales, which will include at least some element of the Victorian re-lockdown. We’ll also so see a number for Australia’s March quarter population, which in the context will be interesting in regards to the border closure that followed.

Wednesday is flash estimate day for September manufacturing PMI’s across the globe, including here, but not China.

US data releases next week include new and existing home sales and house prices and durable goods orders.

Earnings results are due next week from Brickworks ((BKW)), Premier Investments ((PMV)), Kathmandu ((KMD)), Nufarm ((NUF)), LiveTiles ((LVT)) and Karoon Gas ((KAR)).

AGMs will be held by Nearmap ((NEA)) and Suncorp ((SUN)).

There are still some ex-divs to work through, but only a couple of biggies next week.