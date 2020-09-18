Markets

September 18, 2020

Next Week At A Glance

By Greg Peel | More Articles by Greg Peel

We head towards next week with the local market this morning again slipping away from its opening rally, and while it’s early days, we may well see an aversion to carrying positions into tonight’s trade on Wall Street, which as of last night seemed tenuously positioned.

Will the Nasdaq hold or is there another leg down to come?

On the local economic calendar, the highlight next week will be a preliminary estimate from the ABS of August retail sales, which will include at least some element of the Victorian re-lockdown. We’ll also so see a number for Australia’s March quarter population, which in the context will be interesting in regards to the border closure that followed.

Wednesday is flash estimate day for September manufacturing PMI’s across the globe, including here, but not China.

US data releases next week include new and existing home sales and house prices and durable goods orders.

Earnings results are due next week from Brickworks ((BKW)), Premier Investments ((PMV)), Kathmandu ((KMD)), Nufarm ((NUF)), LiveTiles ((LVT)) and Karoon Gas ((KAR)).

AGMs will be held by Nearmap ((NEA)) and Suncorp ((SUN)).

There are still some ex-divs to work through, but only a couple of biggies next week.

Greg Peel

About Greg Peel

Greg Peel joined Macquarie Bank in 1986 and acquired trading experience in equities, currency, fixed income and commodities derivatives, ultimately being appointed director of equity derivatives trading. He later published In With The Smart Money (a plain English guide to the mysterious world of financial markets and derivatives) and acted as a consultant to boutique investment funds. In 2004 Greg joined FNArena as a contributing writer. He is now a director and principal of the company. Greg compliments the journalistic background of the FNArena team with lengthy experience as a financial markets proprietary trader.

View more articles by Greg Peel →

More Related Articles

Lunch Report: Aussie Shares Slip For Second Day

Australia…One Hour In…ASX Up 2 Points

AM Report: US Sharemarkets Fell On Thursday

ASX Goes Against The Trend

Unemployment Rate In Surprise Drop As August Logs 110,000 New Jobs

Evening Report: Aussie Shares Slump 1.2%