Broker News

September 16, 2020

CSL – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Credit Suisse believes the pandemic will promote a sustained increase in flu vaccination rates over the next 2-3 years.

The broker calculates industry volume growth of 10% in FY21 and Seqirus should gain share, with seasonal vaccine volume growth of 14% and revenue growth of 19%.

CSL is launching Fluad QIV in the US in FY21, in Europe in FY22, and a significant shift to this version is considered likely, aiding margin. Credit Suisse retains an Outperform rating and $333 target.

Sector: Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology & Life Sciences.

Target price is $333.00.Current Price is $287.24. Difference: $45.76 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If CSL meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 14% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

OPC – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

HLS – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

CRN – Morgans rates the stock as Add

WES – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral

MQG – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

RRL – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral