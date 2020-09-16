AM Report: US Sharemarkets Rose On Tuesday

Technology shares lifted with Tesla shares up 7.2%, rising for the fifth day, as anticipation heats up for its “Battery Day” event next week. Netflix shares rose 4.1% and Facebook shares gained 2.4%. Apple shares rose 0.2% following its rollout of a new virtual fitness service and a bundle of all its subscriptions, Apple One. But Citigroup (-6.9%) shares fell on risk management regulatory concerns.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase lost 3.1% after it lowered its full-year net interest income forecast. The Dow Jones index rose by 2 points or 0.01%. The S&P500 index lifted 0.5% and the Nasdaq index gained 133 points or 1.2%.