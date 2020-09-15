Bell Potter LIC Weekly: Wilson Asset Management Submits Takeover Bid

Bell Potter analyst William Gormly updates developments in the LIC market where WAM Capital Limited (ASX:WAM) has announced an unsolicited conditional off-market takeover bid for Concentrated Leaders Fund Limited (ASX:CLF). The offer consideration is scrip-for-scrip, being 2 WAM shares for every 3.7 CLF shares held.

Bell Potter’s Indicative NTA tracks the ‘indicative’ movement of a LIC’s underlying NTA each month by monitoring the percentage movements of the disclosed holdings and using an index to track the movement of the remaining positions. The Indicative NTA works best with

