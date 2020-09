Shares in Apple rose 4.0% with Tesla up 10.9%. Shares in ‘stay-at-home’ stocks like Facebook and Amazon also rose. Reuters reported that shares in “Tiffany & Co tumbled 6.4% after French luxury goods giant LVMH warned it was set to walk away from its planned $16 billion takeover of the US jeweller.” The Dow Jones index rose by 440 points or 1.6%. The S&P500 index lifted 2.0% and the Nasdaq index gained 294 points or 2.7%.