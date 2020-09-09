Broker News

September 9, 2020

OPC – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

OptiComm has received a non-binding offer from First State Super. Morgans suggests investors Hold and states there is upside risk relating to the possibility of a higher bid eventuating.

The OptiComm board will postpone the vote on Uniti Group’s (UWL) takeover offer, to allow First State Super time to undertake due diligence. This will allow a short period for First State Super to present a binding offer or walk away. In the latter case, Uniti Group becomes the new owner.

The offer is $5.85 all cash, non-binding and subject to several terms and conditions. It compares to the Uniti Group’s unconditional bid of $5.10 plus a 10cps dividend.

The Hold rating and target price of $5.10 are unchanged.

Sector: Telecommunication Services.

Target price is $5.10.Current Price is $5.63. Difference: ($0.53) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If OPC meets the Morgans target it will return approximately -10% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

